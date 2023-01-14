Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 14, 2023, 11:52 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 21.7% compared to last week

Bitcoin has climbed 10.6% in the past 24 hours, trading at $20,816.09. It is 22.7% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 9.5% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,545.96. It has increased by 21.7% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $401.25 billion and $186.42 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $306.62, a 5.8% increase from yesterday and 18.0% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 5.4% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 15.7% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 7.9%) and $0.088 (up 8.1%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 62.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.01 (up 29.9%), $5.62 (up 7.2%), $0.000011 (up 10.6%), and $0.99 (up 6.7%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 62.7% while Polka Dot has risen by 19.9%. Shiba Inu is up 24.4% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 21.9%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Solana, Aptos, Decentraland, Gala, and Curve DAO Token. They are trading at $22.06 (up 30.03%), $7.78 (up 23.25%), $0.55 (up 22.68%), $0.044 (up 21.65%), and $0.88 (up 17.03%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 10.49%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Pax Dollar, PAX Gold, Binance USD, and TrueUSD. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.36%), $1,887.37 (down 0.10%), $1 (down 0.04%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $25.41 billion (up 26.32%) and $3.43 billion (up 33.41%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.95 billion which is up 15.99% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (flat), $16.60 (up 7.82%), $6.72 (up 9.44%), $20,774.96 (up 10.55%), and $6.80 (up 6.74%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.13 (up 7.30%), $0.55 (up 23.60%), $0.99 (up 8.44%), $0.66 (up 15.24%), and $9.24 (up 14.75%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $906.46 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.39 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $869.46 billion last month, in comparison to $923.22 billion three months ago.