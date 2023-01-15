Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 15, 2023, 12:08 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is up 20.8% compared to last week

Bitcoin has slipped by 0.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,748.22. It is 22.4% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.4% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,528.48. It is up 20.8% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $399.68 billion and $184.25 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $298.85, a 2.7% decrease from yesterday and 14.4% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 3.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 12.8% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.9%) and $0.088 (down 3.9%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 75.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.03 (down 2.8%), $5.90 (up 2.9%), $0.000011 (down 4.8%), and $0.99 (down 1.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 75.9% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 26.4%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 21.1% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 20.5%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Compound, Flow, Internet Computer, Filecoin, and Optimism. They are trading at $50.65 (up 21.95%), $1.11 (up 12.90%), $5.36 (up 11.49%), $4.68 (up 7.41%), and $1.70 (up 6.01%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.2%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 6.57%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Aptos, Terra Classic, Gala, Ethereum Classic, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $7.42 (down 8.57%), $0.00011 (down 6.63%), $0.044 (down 5.17%), $22.10 (down 4.72%), and $5.11 (down 4.40%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $20.82 billion (down 19.91%) and $2.73 billion (down 23.47%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.5 billion which is down 47.57% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.06%), $16.55 (down 4.57%), $6.57 (down 3.19%), $20,732.60 (down 0.43%), and $6.78 (down 1.18%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.10 (down 2.17%), $1.11 (up 12.74%), $0.55 (up 0.08%), $0.66 (down 0.55%), and $1.02 (up 3.07%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $939.41 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.28 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $866.7 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $919.2 billion.