Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana
Bitcoin has lost 1.02% in the last 24 hours, trading at $64,608.30. It is 3.14% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.56% from yesterday and is trading at $3,513.76. From the previous week, it is up 0.51%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,277.29 billion and $429.48 billion, respectively.
How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved?
BNB is trading at $586.61, which is 2.20% lower than yesterday and 2.49% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 0.82% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.29% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.01%) and $0.11 (up 0.69%), respectively.
Solana has declined 9.58% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $132.99 (down 0.88%), $5.72 (down 2.33%), $0.000011 (down 1.69%), and $0.55 (down 0.033%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 9.58%, while Polka Dot is down 10.19%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 15.09% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 4.82%.
Top 5 gainers of the day
Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Core, Sui, Immutable, Fantom, and ORDI. They are trading at $1.42 (up 8.60%), $0.99 (up 5.32%), $1.62 (up 5.31%), $0.55 (up 5.10%), and $40.64 (up 4.71%), respectively.
Where do the popular stablecoins stand now?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.
Today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are LayerZero, JasmyCoin, zkSync, Akash Network, and Flare. They are trading at $3.41 (down 16.24%), $0.022 (down 8.27%), $0.11 (down 6.78%), $3.10 (down 5.86%), and $0.022 (down 5.46%), respectively.
Take a look at leading DeFi tokens
DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $27.91 (up 3.15%), $14.27 (down 1.40%), $10.01 (up 0.57%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $8.22 (down 4.60%), respectively.
Top 5 NFT tokens of the day
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.23 (down 4.53%), $7.51 (down 4.25%), $1.62 (up 5.05%), $1.65 (down 0.27%), and $1.54 (up 2.81%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.36 trillion, a 0.38% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.59 billion, which marks a 10.53% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.62 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.55 trillion three months ago.