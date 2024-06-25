In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin experiencing minor changes.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are also seeing shifts, with Solana notably up by 7%.

The top gainers and losers of the day include Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, ORDI, and Bitcoin, while popular DeFi and NFT tokens like Avalanche, Chainlink, and Internet Computer are also trading actively.

By Mudit Dube 10:47 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 2.65% in the last 24 hours, trading at $61,232.14. It is 6.69% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.72% from yesterday and now trades at $3,381.40. It is down 1.87% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,209 billion and $406.36 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $574.07, which is 0.15% down from yesterday and a 3.69% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 0.62% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.09% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.50%) and $0.11 (up 1.48%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up over 7% since yesterday

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $135.6 (up 7.39%), $5.81 (up 2.34%), $0.000011 (up 0.77%), and $0.55 (up 1.61%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 0.88% while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.55%. Shiba Inu is down 4.01% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 3.77%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, dogwifhat, Lido DAO, and Bonk. They are trading at $1.71 (up 22.02%), $0.77 (up 21.05%), $1.89 (up 18.97%), $2.43 (up 16.96%), and $0.000022 (up 14.24%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are ORDI, Gnosis, Maker, Bitcoin, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $36.27 (down 5.99%), $296.20 (down 4.79%), $2,188.35 (down 2.92%), $61,240.19 (down 2.64%), and $9.55 (down 2.53%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $25.21 (up 1.50%), $14.08 (up 6.83%), $9.42 (down 1.24%), $1 (up 0%), and $8.15 (up 3.77%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $8.14 (up 3.90%), $7.75 (up 11%), $1.57 (up 5.39%), $1.61 (up 2.38%), and $1.56 (up 4.84%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.23 trillion, a 3.05% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $98.11 billion, which marks a 156.44% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.55 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.55 trillion.