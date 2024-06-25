Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana
Bitcoin has lost 2.65% in the last 24 hours, trading at $61,232.14. It is 6.69% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.72% from yesterday and now trades at $3,381.40. It is down 1.87% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,209 billion and $406.36 billion, respectively.
What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is trading at $574.07, which is 0.15% down from yesterday and a 3.69% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 0.62% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.09% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.50%) and $0.11 (up 1.48%), respectively.
Solana is up over 7% since yesterday
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $135.6 (up 7.39%), $5.81 (up 2.34%), $0.000011 (up 0.77%), and $0.55 (up 1.61%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 0.88% while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.55%. Shiba Inu is down 4.01% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 3.77%.
Today's top 5 gainers
Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, dogwifhat, Lido DAO, and Bonk. They are trading at $1.71 (up 22.02%), $0.77 (up 21.05%), $1.89 (up 18.97%), $2.43 (up 16.96%), and $0.000022 (up 14.24%), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are ORDI, Gnosis, Maker, Bitcoin, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $36.27 (down 5.99%), $296.20 (down 4.79%), $2,188.35 (down 2.92%), $61,240.19 (down 2.64%), and $9.55 (down 2.53%), respectively.
Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $25.21 (up 1.50%), $14.08 (up 6.83%), $9.42 (down 1.24%), $1 (up 0%), and $8.15 (up 3.77%), respectively.
Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $8.14 (up 3.90%), $7.75 (up 11%), $1.57 (up 5.39%), $1.61 (up 2.38%), and $1.56 (up 4.84%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.23 trillion, a 3.05% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $98.11 billion, which marks a 156.44% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.55 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.55 trillion.