Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, BNB, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:57 am Nov 25, 202311:57 am

The current market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $251 billion

Bitcoin has risen by 1.1% over the last 24 hours to currently trade at $37,801.35. It is up by 3.96% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has also gone up by 0.78% from yesterday to trade at $2,085.51. It is up by 7.79% from last week. Their current market capitalizations stand at $738.81 billion and $250.69 billion, respectively.

How other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today

BNB is trading at $234.49, which marks a 0.34% decline from yesterday and a 2.81% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after falling 0.37% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up by 3.4%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.77%) and $0.077 (up 2.06%), respectively.

Solana moved up by 3.91% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $58.94 (up 3.16%), $5.29 (up 2.2%), $0.0000088 (up 1.5%), and $0.77 (down 0.55%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is up by 3.91%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 3.03%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.53% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 3.87%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Sei, Mina, Blur, ApeCoin, and Sui. They are trading at $0.22 (up 27.03%), $0.88 (up 24.31%), $0.66 (up 17.07%), $1.63 (up 15.27%), and $0.66 (up 13.99%), respectively.

Here's where popular stablecoins stand now

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is generally linked to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.07%), $1 (flat), and $1.000362 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Gas, THORChain, Klaytn, PancakeSwap, and Maker. They are trading at $8.74 (down 4.48%), $5.41 (down 3.73%), $0.22 (down 1.94%), $2.37 (down 1.38%), and $1,462.64 (down 1.31%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.71 (up 2.14%), $21.41 (up 3.40%), $37,773.88 (up 1.19%), $1 (up 0.09%), and $6.27 (down 0.01%), respectively.

These are top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Theta Network, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.6 (up 0.23%), $1.4 (down 3.44%), $3.49 (up 5.08%), $1 (up 6.52%), and $0.66 (up 1.75%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.43 trillion, a 1.06% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.21 billion, which marks a 35.7% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.25 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.05 trillion three months ago.