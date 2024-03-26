Next Article

11:14 am Mar 26, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has surged by 4.31% in the past 24 hours to now trade at $70,401.53. It is 8.42% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 4.10% from yesterday to now trade at $3,630.14. It is up by 7.41% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1.3 trillion and $436.32 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $594, which is 1.12% higher than yesterday and 12.43% up since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 1.90% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.99% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 3%) and $0.11 (up 2.29%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 4.22% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $195.16 (up 5.24%), $9.94 (up 4.77%), $0.000022 (up 3.53%), and $1.07 (up 4.02%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 4.22% while Polka Dot has risen by 7.2%. Shiba Inu has gained 14.7% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 9.64% up.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Arweave, Internet Computer, Fetch.ai, Bonk, and Injective. They are trading at $43.19 (up 15.89%), $19.16 (up 15.62%), $2.83 (up 11.78%), $0.000022 (up 11.02%), and $40.57 (up 10.66%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $599.9999 (up 0.17%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Kaspa, Toncoin, Bitget Token, and AIOZ Network. They are trading at $0.000066 (down 2.89%), $0.11 (down 1.74%), $5.38 (down 1.17%), $0.99 (down 0.70%), and $1.03 (down 0.56%), respectively.

Rankings

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai. They are trading at $58.58 (up 4.14%), $19.79 (up 5.01%), $19.16 (up 15.62%), $12.73 (up 4.44%), and $1 (down 0.04%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $19.27 (up 15.95%), $3.62 (up 1.41%), $3.16 (up 6.86%), $11.62 (up 5.70%), and $3.15 (up 8.23%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.64 trillion, a 3.62% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $110.35 billion, which marks a 47.62% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.69 trillion.