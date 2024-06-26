Bitcoin is nearly 6% down compared to last week

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB

By Mudit Dube 10:54 am Jun 26, 202410:54 am

What's the story Bitcoin has gained 0.62% in the past 24 hours to trade at $61,720.62. It is 5.71% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.01% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,389.41. It is down 4.79% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum currently have a market capitalization of $1,217 billion and $407.12 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $578.46, a 0.59% increase from yesterday and 3.48% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.74% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.89% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.77%) and $0.11 (up 1.81%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 2.53% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $137.0 (up 0.22%), $5.81 (up 0.11%), $0.000011 (up 1.09%), and $0.55 (down 1.26%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 2.53% while Polka Dot is down 1.06%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 6.18% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 1.77%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Brett (Based), Notcoin, Stacks, Maker, and dogwifhat are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.11 (up 9.59%), $0.011 (up 7.66%), $1.73 (up 6.66%), $2,343.11 (up 6.57%), and $2.04 (up 6.52%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Pendle, LayerZero, Sui, Worldcoin, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $5.55 (down 7.04%), $2.68 (down 5.31%), $0.88 (down 4.61%), $2.86 (down 4.32%), and $5.37 (down 4.03%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $25.33 (up 0.10%), $14.15 (up 0.62%), $9.50 (up 0.42%), $1 (down 0%), and $8.20 (up 0.40%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.20 (up 0.37%), $7.60 (down 1.95%), $1.73 (up 6.72%), $1.57 (down 1.17%), and $1.62 (up 3.17%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.28 trillion, a 2.18% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.63 billion, which marks a 30.04% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.57 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.64 trillion three months ago.