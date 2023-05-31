Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 31, 2023, 11:02 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 0.96% from yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 1.47% of its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $27,370.58. It is up 2.21% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.96% from yesterday and is trading at $1,879.58. From last week, it is up 2.91%. They have market capitalizations of $529.75 billion and $225.75 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $308.06, which is 1.29% down from yesterday and a 0.32% fall since last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 3.96% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 13.05% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.69%) and $0.077 (down 1.29%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 6.69% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.84 (up 0.12%), $5.3200 (up 0.19%), $0.0000088 (down 1.27%), and $0.88 (down 1.64%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 6.69% while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.31%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.62% of its value whereas Polygon is 1.78% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are XRP, Quant, SingularityNET, The Graph, and Filecoin. They are trading at $0.55 (up 3.98%), $115.45 (up 3.90%), $0.33 (up 3.81%), $0.11 (up 3.47%), and $4.72 (up 2.14%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, IOTA, Sui, Optimism, and Kava. They are trading at $0.02 (down 9.91%), $0.11 (down 8.96%), $0.99 (down 6.69%), $1.44 (down 5.35%), and $1.06 (down 4.87%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $7.49 billion (up 10.51%) and $0.97 billion (up 50.55%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.53 billion which is up 57.05% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.19 (down 1.99%), $0.99 (down 0.13%), $27,429.60 (down 1.24%), $6.53 (down 1.05%), and $5.10 (down 0.68%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Conflux are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.78 (down 2.73%), $3.13 (down 2.35%), $0.55 (down 0.54%), $2.52 (down 0.84%), and $0.33 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.67 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.21 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion.