CSK ropes in Bonbloc as their official AI partner Business Feb 09, 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) just announced Bonbloc as their official AI partner for the 2026 IPL season.

Expect to see Bonbloc's name on CSK jerseys, around the stadium, and all over their digital platforms.

The real highlight? Bonbloc will use its AI and blockchain tech to make matches more interactive for fans and help streamline team operations.