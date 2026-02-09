CSK ropes in Bonbloc as their official AI partner
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) just announced Bonbloc as their official AI partner for the 2026 IPL season.
Expect to see Bonbloc's name on CSK jerseys, around the stadium, and all over their digital platforms.
The real highlight? Bonbloc will use its AI and blockchain tech to make matches more interactive for fans and help streamline team operations.
Bonbloc's tech could revolutionize the CSK experience
Bonbloc's AI could support CSK with smarter performance analysis, simulations, and even auction decisions—potentially giving the team a data-driven edge.
For fans, this means cooler digital experiences throughout the season.
As Bonbloc's co-founder Durai Appadurai put it, their tech is all about unlocking new insights and making cricket more exciting for everyone involved.