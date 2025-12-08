December IPOs: Meesho, Wakefit, Corona Remedies among 12 offerings
If you're into stocks or just curious about what's buzzing on Dalal Street, this week is packed—12 new IPOs are dropping between December 8 and 12.
Big names like Meesho are making their debut on December 10 with a massive ₹5,421.20 crore issue.
Wakefit Innovations and Corona Remedies are also joining the party, aiming to raise ₹1,288.89 crore and ₹655.37 crore.
What's on offer?
It's a mix of the big leagues and smaller players—mainboard IPOs plus several SMEs like Riddhi Display Equipments and Prodocs Solutions (with issues from ₹24 crore to ₹57 crore).
Newcomers Shipwaves Online Ltd. and Park Medi World Ltd. also go live on December 10.
With Aequs Ltd targeting nearly ₹921.81 crore and other recent listings wrapping up soon, there's a lot happening for anyone looking to explore fresh investment options this month!