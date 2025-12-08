December IPOs: Meesho, Wakefit, Corona Remedies among 12 offerings

What's on offer?

It's a mix of the big leagues and smaller players—mainboard IPOs plus several SMEs like Riddhi Display Equipments and Prodocs Solutions (with issues from ₹24 crore to ₹57 crore).

Newcomers Shipwaves Online Ltd. and Park Medi World Ltd. also go live on December 10.

With Aequs Ltd targeting nearly ₹921.81 crore and other recent listings wrapping up soon, there's a lot happening for anyone looking to explore fresh investment options this month!