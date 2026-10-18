Go-Delhi Foundation approved: How it will help start-ups
What's the story
The Delhi Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Go-Delhi Foundation, a new initiative aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the national capital. The foundation will be set up as a not-for-profit company with an initial budget of ₹50 crore. It will operate under the Department of Industries, Government of Delhi, and provide support to start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Entrepreneurial support
CM on how the initiative will help young entrepreneurs
The Go-Delhi Foundation will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to develop and test their products, connect with investors, and turn their ideas into market-ready businesses.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the foundation would help young people, researchers, and entrepreneurs transform their ideas into practical products and successful businesses.
She emphasized that this initiative aims to bring together Delhi's entrepreneurial talent with educational institutions and research facilities.
Services
Foundation to offer technical guidance, mentorship, and incubation
The Go-Delhi Foundation will also offer technical guidance, mentorship, incubation, and business support to start-ups.
It will give them opportunities to connect with investors and help turn their early-stage ideas into market-ready products.
This initiative is part of a larger effort by the Delhi government to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.
Policy implementation
Delhi Start-up and Incubation Policy approved in July
In July, the Delhi government had approved the Delhi Start-up and Incubation Policy.
The ₹400 crore plan aims to set up incubation centers in state-run higher education institutions and provide financial support to start-ups over five years.
The first phase of this policy plans to establish incubation centers in 11 state universities, 13 government-aided colleges, polytechnic institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and government schools.
Help
What the foundation will do to help entrepreneurs
A Delhi government official said the Go-Delhi Foundation will assist entrepreneurs at different stages, from product development and testing to certification preparation and market access.
The foundation will focus on prototyping, intellectual property rights assistance, incubation, and opportunities for industry connections.
It aims to improve access to technical assistance, business guidance, and investors for start-ups.