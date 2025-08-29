Dell's $8B wipeout as AI server costs soar Business Aug 29, 2025

Dell just saw its shares drop 10% on Friday after news broke about rising costs to build their AI-focused servers and growing competition.

That's nearly $8 billion in market value gone, associated with Friday's trading session.

Even though big names like Elon Musk's xAI and CoreWeave are lining up for Dell's AI tech, meeting all these orders is squeezing the company's profits.