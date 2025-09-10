Deloitte India mandates in-office work for employees twice a week Business Sep 10, 2025

Starting October 1, Deloitte India employees will need to show up at the office for at least two days each week.

This new rule covers seven offices handling client services and back-end work and is all about making better use of office space and bringing teams together face-to-face more often.

Whether you follow the policy will even factor into your performance reviews.