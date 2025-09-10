Deloitte India mandates in-office work for employees twice a week
Starting October 1, Deloitte India employees will need to show up at the office for at least two days each week.
This new rule covers seven offices handling client services and back-end work and is all about making better use of office space and bringing teams together face-to-face more often.
Whether you follow the policy will even factor into your performance reviews.
Other companies making similar changes
Deloitte's move fits into a larger global trend: companies everywhere are rethinking flexible work setups that started during the pandemic.
A spokesperson shared that their hybrid model is meant to balance different business needs and is designed for teams to co-locate when it matters most to performance and professional development.
Other big names like PwC UK and JPMorgan have made similar changes lately, nudging people back to their desks more often.