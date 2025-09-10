Zomato, Uber, Amitabh Bachchan join government for road safety campaign

How the campaign works

India sees over 500,000 road accidents and 180,000 deaths every year—a crisis that goes beyond just laws.

Minister Nitin Gadkari says real change needs everyone pitching in: companies, NGOs, celebrities, and regular people.

Zomato is asking customers not to rush delivery partners for safety's sake, while Uber is sharing safety content with over 25 million drivers.

It's a reminder that safer roads start with all of us paying attention.