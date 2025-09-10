SEBI tightens rules for angel funds: Here's what has changed Business Sep 10, 2025

SEBI just rolled out stricter guidelines for angel funds in 2025.

Now, new funds need at least five accredited investors (up from three), and only accredited folks can join.

Existing funds have until September 8, 2026, to adjust but can't have more than 200 non-accredited investors during this time.