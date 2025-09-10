Wall Street gains as producer prices cool off
Wall Street had a good Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing after new data showed US producer prices cooled off thanks to lower service costs.
This has investors hopeful that the Federal Reserve might finally cut interest rates soon.
The Dow slipped a bit as everyone waits for more inflation news.
Easing price pressures are giving markets a boost—especially tech stocks.
Lower inflation often leads to cheaper borrowing and more room for growth, which can be beneficial for investors and those interested in economic trends.
Oracle's big AI contracts boost shares and chipmakers
Oracle shares jumped over 35% after landing four huge AI contracts, with CEO Safra Catz calling the results "astonishing."
That momentum lifted other chipmakers like NVIDIA, AMD, and Broadcom, while energy companies also saw solid gains.
Tech and AI are clearly driving excitement across the market right now.