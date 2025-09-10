Jane Street vs SEBI: Who's winning the transparency battle

What's at stake

Jane Street wants access to 61 documents—including one from December 2024 it says proves its innocence—but SEBI is only sharing what it used in its investigation.

Now, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has paused hearings until November 18 to decide if SEBI must hand over more evidence.

The outcome could set new rules for how much evidence regulators have to share—shaping fairness and trust for anyone involved in India's markets going forward.