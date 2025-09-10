Next Article
Gaming firm Games24x7 lays off 500 employees after new law
Games24x7, a prominent digital gaming company in India, is letting go of around 500 employees—about 70% of its staff.
This tough move comes right after the government's new law banning all money-based online games and their ads under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
Impact of the new law on gaming industry
The law, in effect since August 21, has forced many gaming companies to cut jobs or shut down money-based games.
While Indian firms are following the rules, foreign platforms are still slipping through the cracks.
The government says the act is meant to tackle gaming addiction—which reportedly affects millions—and curb financial losses from these games.
Breaking this law could mean heavy fines or even jail time.