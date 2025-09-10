AI could add $15.7tn to global GDP by 2030: Report

A fresh report from FICCI and BCG says artificial intelligence (AI) might boost the world's GDP by a massive $15.7 trillion by 2030. But there's a catch: while developed countries are racing ahead with national AI strategies, most developing nations are lagging far behind—raising concerns about reliance on imported tech.

US, China lead AI race Right now, the US and China dominate thanks to big AI workforces and strong access to data and computing power.

Finance and retail are jumping on AI fastest, but fields like agriculture are still struggling due to weak infrastructure.

Skill gaps hindering progress Nearly half of all company AI pilots never make it big—mainly because of skill gaps and resistance to change at work.

The report suggests that investing in employee training and building an open culture can really help.