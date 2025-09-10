This airline offers the world's best loyalty program

Flying Blue, the loyalty program of Air France-KLM, has been ranked as the best in Point.me's 2025 global airline rewards rankings. The program scored an impressive 92.38 out of 100, excelling in five of eight categories such as ease of earning miles and redemption experience. This is the second consecutive year that Flying Blue has topped these rankings.

Rankings AAdvantage, Mileage Plan follow in rankings The Point.me study, which looked at 59 programs worldwide until August 1, found American Airlines's AAdvantage program and Alaska Air Group's Mileage Plan in second and third place respectively. The ranking was based on qualitative and quantitative data from over 22 million searches, and more than half a billion search results.

Market growth Point.me praises Flying Blue's US expansion strategy Despite being based in Europe, Flying Blue is rapidly expanding in the US market by adding more transfer partners. Tiffany Funk, President and co-founder of Point.me, praised this strategy saying they've made "some really conscientious and interesting decisions around how they're balancing award inventory versus pricing." Benjamin Lipsey, President of the program for Air France-KLM, said an attractive program like Flying Blue helps them reach a wider audience.

Program evolution Brief history of frequent flyer programs The concept of frequent flyer programs started with Texas International Airlines in 1979 and American Airlines's AAdvantage in 1981. These programs were initially designed to influence traveler behavior and reward repeat business with free flights, lounge access, and cabin upgrades. Today, they generate billions for carriers every year from selling loyalty points to credit card companies and other partners.

Model transition Shift to revenue-based earnings model draws traveler criticism Despite their profitability, frequent flyer programs have become less generous for customers as airlines have shifted to revenue-based earnings models. This means more spending for fewer benefits. However, carriers still need to find a way to keep customers, businesses, and partners in a "win-win-win" situation. This transition has drawn criticism from travelers who feel deceived by what they call "bait and switch" tactics.