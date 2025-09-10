Myntra's Big Fashion Festival kicks off September 20

Other highlights of the sale

If you're a Myntra Insider member, you get first dibs on the sale with early access starting September 19.

Plus, if you're in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR or Hyderabad, Myntra's M-Now service promises your fashion haul at your door in just 30 minutes.

They've also introduced zero commission for women's ethnic wear brands ahead of the festive season.