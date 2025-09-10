Next Article
Myntra's Big Fashion Festival kicks off September 20
Myntra is rolling out its Big Fashion Festival on September 20, 2025, getting a head start before Amazon and Flipkart's sales.
Shoppers can browse over four million styles from 15,000 brands—think everything from women's ethnic and western wear to men's casuals, sports footwear, and beauty and personal care.
Other highlights of the sale
If you're a Myntra Insider member, you get first dibs on the sale with early access starting September 19.
Plus, if you're in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR or Hyderabad, Myntra's M-Now service promises your fashion haul at your door in just 30 minutes.
They've also introduced zero commission for women's ethnic wear brands ahead of the festive season.