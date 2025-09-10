GAIL Gas IPO on the cards after blockbuster FY24

GGL delivers natural gas—think CNG for vehicles and PNG for homes—to about 6% of India's population across 25 areas in 13 states. The company is growing fast, picking up new projects and acquisitions as demand rises.

City gas expected to grow quickly

City gas is booming: the sector's expected to grow at 13% annually through FY30, much faster than before.

By 2030, regulators say city gas could make up a third of all India's gas use—making GAIL's expansion and this IPO pretty important moves right now.