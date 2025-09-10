Vedanta's fresh bid for JPVL stake sparks investment race
Vedanta Group is making a fresh move to acquire a majority stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. (JPVL), putting in a new offer focused on buying ₹3,800 crore worth of convertible preference shares—plus some debt.
The race isn't easy, though; Vedanta's facing tough competition from other investment firms, including a leading investment management firm.
JPVL's recent financials and Vedanta's potential stake
If the deal goes through, these shares can be turned into equity, letting Vedanta boost its ownership in JPVL.
Right now, they hold 24% through Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), but this could climb to around 45-46% after conversion—staying within regulatory limits.
On the business side, JPVL just posted ₹1,584 crore in revenue and ₹278 crore net profit for Q1 FY26, both down compared to last year.