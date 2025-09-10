US producer prices fall for 1st time since April

Interest rate cuts might be on the table

With inflation showing signs of slowing, there's growing talk that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates at its September meeting—possibly by 0.25%.

President Trump has been openly calling for immediate cuts, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell has taken a more cautious approach.

Still, "core" producer prices (excluding food, energy, and trade) actually jumped 2.8% over the year—the biggest rise since March—so not all inflation worries are gone.