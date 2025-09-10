Muthoot Finance pumps ₹200 crore into Homefin

Muthoot Finance's stellar quarterly performance

This cash will fuel business growth, cover company needs, and pay down loans—all while keeping Homefin fully under Muthoot's wing.

On top of that, Muthoot Finance reported an impressive 89.6% jump in net profit for the June 2025 quarter (₹2,046 crore), beating analyst estimates by a wide margin—even though its share price dipped slightly on September 10.