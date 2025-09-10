This startup wants to build satellites from dinner plate-sized tiles
Rendezvous Robotics, a startup fresh out of stealth with $3 million in funding, wants to change how we build things in space.
Their new "tesserae" tiles—about the size of a dinner plate—can snap together magnetically and self-assemble into bigger structures like antennas or solar panels.
These smart tiles pack their own processors, sensors, and batteries, making them easy to mass-produce and send into orbit.
The company was founded near Denver in late 2024 and has already tested its tech on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket and the International Space Station.
Looking ahead, Rendezvous Robotics plans more ISS demos in 2026 to show how tesserae could help with massive communications missions—and maybe even national security projects that need better eyes in the sky.