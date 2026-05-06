Delta ends free snacks/drinks on flights under 563km
Starting May 19, Delta will stop giving out free snacks and drinks in economy on flights under 563km.
So if you're flying a quick route like Los Angeles to San Francisco, don't expect the usual treats.
Delta says this is to keep things consistent across its network.
Delta plans upgrades amid industry concerns
If your trip is 563km or more, good news: Delta plans to upgrade snack and drink service for those routes.
Meanwhile, competitors like American, United, and Southwest have different free snack and drink policies.
Some industry experts aren't thrilled; analyst Henry Harteveldt pointed out that even budget airlines offer food on short flights and warned this move could hurt Delta's premium image.
Still, Delta says its crew will be around to help if you need anything midflight.