Delta ends free snacks/drinks on flights under 563km

Delta plans upgrades amid industry concerns

If your trip is 563km or more, good news: Delta plans to upgrade snack and drink service for those routes.

Meanwhile, competitors like American, United, and Southwest have different free snack and drink policies.

Some industry experts aren't thrilled; analyst Henry Harteveldt pointed out that even budget airlines offer food on short flights and warned this move could hurt Delta's premium image.

Still, Delta says its crew will be around to help if you need anything midflight.