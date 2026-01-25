What do postal employees seek from 8th Pay Commission?
The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has proposed fitment factors ranging from 3.0 to 3.25, depending on the level of the employee, and an annual increment of 5% for the 8th Central Pay Commission. The recommendation was submitted to the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), which is currently gathering inputs from many central government employee bodies. The FNPO's proposal seeks to address issues such as higher pay scales, pay structure, pay matrix system, annual increments, allowances, and promotions.
FNPO's proposal aims for equitable pay structure
The FNPO has argued that previous pay commissions failed to apply the fitment factor uniformly across all levels, both by design and necessity. To rectify this, it has proposed fitment factors between 3.0-3.25 for different levels of central government employees. The recommendations are based on the Akroyd formula and suggest a uniform fitment factor of 3.00 for Levels 1 to 5, and a maximum of up to 3.25 for Levels 17-18.
FNPO advocates for higher annual increments
The FNPO has also sought to replace the current 3% annual increment with a more substantial 5% hike. The organization believes this change will ensure better financial growth, lower stagnation-related dissatisfaction among employees, and align government pay structures closer to industry standards. This proposal is especially beneficial for Group C and D employees who have fewer promotion opportunities compared to their Group A and B counterparts.
It seeks continuity of 7th Pay Commission matrix system
The FNPO has also requested the Centre to continue with the 7th Pay Commission matrix system, which it claims has brought clarity and predictability in pay fixation and progression. This proposal is part of a broader set of recommendations aimed at ensuring fair compensation for postal employees across all groups. The National Council (Staff Side) of NC-JCM will meet draft committee members on February 25, 2026, to review inputs from all employee organizations before finalizing a recommendation report.