What do postal employees seek from 8th Pay Commission?

The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has proposed fitment factors ranging from 3.0 to 3.25, depending on the level of the employee, and an annual increment of 5% for the 8th Central Pay Commission. The recommendation was submitted to the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), which is currently gathering inputs from many central government employee bodies. The FNPO's proposal seeks to address issues such as higher pay scales, pay structure, pay matrix system, annual increments, allowances, and promotions.

Proposal FNPO's proposal aims for equitable pay structure The FNPO has argued that previous pay commissions failed to apply the fitment factor uniformly across all levels, both by design and necessity. To rectify this, it has proposed fitment factors between 3.0-3.25 for different levels of central government employees. The recommendations are based on the Akroyd formula and suggest a uniform fitment factor of 3.00 for Levels 1 to 5, and a maximum of up to 3.25 for Levels 17-18.

Increment advocacy FNPO advocates for higher annual increments The FNPO has also sought to replace the current 3% annual increment with a more substantial 5% hike. The organization believes this change will ensure better financial growth, lower stagnation-related dissatisfaction among employees, and align government pay structures closer to industry standards. This proposal is especially beneficial for Group C and D employees who have fewer promotion opportunities compared to their Group A and B counterparts.

Advertisement