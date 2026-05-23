Dhoot Transmission files IPO update with SEBI seeking ₹1,400 cr

Dhoot to clear ₹494 cr debt

A chunk of the IPO funds (nearly ₹494 crore) will go toward paying off debt, while another ₹273 crore will help its subsidiaries clear loans.

Dhoot is also investing ₹150 crore in new manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

With revenue up 62% last year (₹3,445 crore) and profits doubling to ₹354 crore, they seem ready for their next growth phase.

The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.