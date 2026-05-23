Dhoot Transmission files IPO update with SEBI seeking ₹1,400 cr
Dhoot Transmission, known for making wiring harnesses for brands like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, just filed updated IPO papers with SEBI.
The company aims to raise ₹1,400 crore through fresh shares and will also see BC Asia Investments XV Ltd and Mangalam Capital selling some of their stake.
If you're curious about big moves in the auto parts world, this is one to watch.
Dhoot to clear ₹494 cr debt
A chunk of the IPO funds (nearly ₹494 crore) will go toward paying off debt, while another ₹273 crore will help its subsidiaries clear loans.
Dhoot is also investing ₹150 crore in new manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Tamil Nadu.
With revenue up 62% last year (₹3,445 crore) and profits doubling to ₹354 crore, they seem ready for their next growth phase.
The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.