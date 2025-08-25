DIAL to raise ₹1,000cr via NCDs for debt repayment

NCDs rated AA by CARE Ratings or ICRA

The NCDs will be arranged by Axis Bank, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank, and are rated AA by CARE Ratings or ICRA—so pretty solid on the risk front.

There's a call option after five years if DIAL wants to repay early, and a coupon reset is scheduled at the end of the fifth year, with another reset at the 10-year mark under consideration.

With large payments due in October 2026, June 2027, and June 2029, this fundraising helps DIAL stay financially healthy while meeting its debt deadlines.