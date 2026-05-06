Disney beats Wall Street expectations with $1.57 EPS, $25.2B revenue

D'Amaro targets streaming, sports and parks

New CEO Josh D'Amaro says he wants to make Disney even more fun for guests, with bigger moves in streaming, live sports, and theme parks.

The company saw growth from Disney+ subscriptions, blockbuster movies like Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, plus higher spending at US parks and busy cruise ships, even though ESPN's sports division faced some bumps.

CFO Hugh Johnston admits there are challenges like rising costs but feels confident about stronger growth ahead this year.