Disney beats Wall Street expectations with $1.57 EPS, $25.2B revenue
Business
Disney just posted some impressive numbers for early 2026, beating Wall Street expectations with $1.57 in earnings per share and $25.2 billion in revenue.
Investors noticed: Disney's stock jumped nearly 8% after the news.
D'Amaro targets streaming, sports and parks
New CEO Josh D'Amaro says he wants to make Disney even more fun for guests, with bigger moves in streaming, live sports, and theme parks.
The company saw growth from Disney+ subscriptions, blockbuster movies like Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, plus higher spending at US parks and busy cruise ships, even though ESPN's sports division faced some bumps.
CFO Hugh Johnston admits there are challenges like rising costs but feels confident about stronger growth ahead this year.