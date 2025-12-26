Next Article
Dollar weakness pushes gold, silver to record highs
Business
Gold recently reached a record above $4,500 an ounce, with prices up almost 70% this year.
Silver isn't far behind—crossing $75 an ounce after five straight days of gains.
Why does this matter?
Gold and silver are having their best year since the '70s—silver has more than doubled, and gold's close behind.
With the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates three times in 2026, these metals have become a go-to for investors looking for safety.
What's fueling the surge?
A weaker US dollar and global tensions are driving demand.
US naval blockades on Venezuelan oil and military action in Nigeria have added to uncertainty.
Plus, big central bank buying and trading disruptions sent prices even higher—especially after a wild short squeeze in October.