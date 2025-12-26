Next Article
Gold and silver just hit all-time highs—here's why it matters
Business
Gold is now over $4,530 an ounce and silver has soared past $75, making this their biggest yearly jump since 1979.
Gold's up nearly 70%, while silver has shot up about 150% in 2025 alone.
Why should you care?
These metals are classic "safe havens" when things get shaky.
With global tensions rising—think US moves in Venezuela and Nigeria—and the dollar losing strength, more people are parking money in gold and silver.
Even big funds and central banks are piling in, pushing prices higher.
What's fueling the rush?
It's a mix of record demand from investors (hello, ETF inflows), central banks buying up reserves, tighter supply (especially for silver), and worries about future trade rules.
In short: when uncertainty spikes, so does interest in precious metals.