Japan's stock markets soar on government optimism

What's driving the buzz?

Falling interest rates are giving stocks a boost, with experts like Nomura's Maki Sawada pointing out the positive impact of lower borrowing costs right now.

Big names like SoftBank Group, Fast Retailing, and Nintendo all saw solid gains, while some companies like Tokyo Electric Power slipped a bit.

As the year wraps up, everyone's watching to see if the Nikkei can break past that big 51,000 mark.