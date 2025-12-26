MediaTek wants to make more chips in India

Why does this matter?

MediaTek already powers nearly half of Indian smartphones and has a huge R&D team here—over 1,000 engineers working on everything from AI to next-gen connectivity.

Their chips aren't just in phones; they're also found in Jio and Airtel devices, Tata's EVs, and even smart gadgets.

Looking ahead, MediaTek wants to dive deeper into tech for cars and the Internet of Things by 2030.

So if you care about where your tech comes from—or what the future holds—this is one story worth keeping an eye on.