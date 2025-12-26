India's warehousing boom: Why it's just getting started

In the first three quarters of 2025 alone, leasing jumped to 26.5 million sq ft—an 11% rise from last year. Total annual absorption reached a record-breaking 76.5 million sq ft across 24 major cities. Delhi NCR , Bengaluru, and Hyderabad led the way thanks to strong infrastructure and being close to where people actually use stuff.

Big deals & new players

Deals over 100,000 sq ft made up nearly four out of 10 leases this year (up from last year), mostly driven by e-commerce, third-party logistics (3PL), and manufacturing companies.

With government initiatives like Make in India and Gati Shakti plus more action in smaller cities, expect even more growth—and bigger opportunities for anyone interested in how things move across the country.