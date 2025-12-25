Swiggy Instamart tries out a mini-store in Gurugram

Swiggy Instamart is dipping its toes into offline retail with a compact mini-store in Gurugram. This pilot store, under 1,000 sq ft, stocks essentials like fresh produce and pulses—think of it as a quick pit stop for daily needs. The goal? To see how an offline format works alongside their app-based delivery network.

What's different about this store? Instead of the usual big warehouses, this store offers just 100-200 products chosen using Swiggy's own demand data.

That means less waste and more of what locals actually want.

You can shop in person at the store, which serves as a neighborhood discovery point for Instamart's offerings.

How does Swiggy plan to make money from it? Swiggy wants to cash in on the mini-store by selling ad spots inside, co-marketing with brands, and offering paid product placements.

Sellers handle sales while Instamart takes care of branding and platform services.

For now, details on pricing or revenue goals are still under wraps.