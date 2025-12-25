PFRDA lets you withdraw more from your NPS at retirement

Who gets this, and what about taxes?

To qualify, you need to have joined NPS before age 60 and been a member for at least 15 years.

If your total savings are ₹8 lakh or less, you can withdraw the full amount. For bigger amounts, the new rules apply.

Just a heads-up: experts say taking out more cash now might mean less steady income later on.

And tax-wise, only the first 60% is tax-free—so keep an eye out for updates on how the rest will be taxed.