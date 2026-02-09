Domestic investors now hold bigger stake in Indian equities than foreigners
As of the quarter ending December 2025, Indian institutional investors (DIIs) own a bigger slice of NSE-listed companies—18.26%—than foreign investors, whose share has dropped to a 13-year low of 16.71%.
The overtake occurred in the December 2025 quarter.
DIIs absorbed FII sell-offs and invested ₹2.21 lakh crore
DIIs poured ₹2.21 lakh crore into Indian stocks in the December 2025 quarter, helping steady the market when things got bumpy and soaking up major FII sell-offs.
DIIs have held more Nifty50 shares than foreign players in recent quarters—a sign that local money is shaping the market.
FIIs are increasingly turning to IPOs instead of regular shares
The rise of retail SIPs, more pension fund action, and recent market reforms are fueling DII growth.
Meanwhile, global uncertainty and pricey stocks are pushing FIIs toward IPOs instead of regular shares—they put ₹10,700 crore into IPOs in October 2025 and are showing a preference for selective primary-market investments.