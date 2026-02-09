Domestic investors now hold bigger stake in Indian equities than foreigners

DIIs poured ₹2.21 lakh crore into Indian stocks in the December 2025 quarter, helping steady the market when things got bumpy and soaking up major FII sell-offs. DIIs have held more Nifty50 shares than foreign players in recent quarters—a sign that local money is shaping the market.

FIIs are increasingly turning to IPOs instead of regular shares

The rise of retail SIPs, more pension fund action, and recent market reforms are fueling DII growth.

Meanwhile, global uncertainty and pricey stocks are pushing FIIs toward IPOs instead of regular shares—they put ₹10,700 crore into IPOs in October 2025 and are showing a preference for selective primary-market investments.