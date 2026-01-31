'Double last year's interest-free loan allocation to states'
With Budget 2026 around the corner, industry leaders are urging the government to double last year's ₹1.5 lakh crore allocation for interest-free loans to states to ₹3 lakh crore this year.
Their pitch? More spending on highways, urban transport, and smart cities will help drive India's growth under the Viksit Bharat vision.
Infrastructure-focused budget
This push is backed by a recent survey highlighting the need for an infrastructure-focused budget.
Experts say more funding means more jobs, better logistics, and faster progress on green projects like EV charging stations and clean energy.
It's all about building a future-ready India—one where opportunities grow along with better infrastructure.