Dow crosses 50,000 for 1st time, fastest 10,000-point gain
Business
The Dow Jones just crossed 50,000—its highest level yet—closing at 50,115 after a big jump on Friday.
This isn't just a random spike; it's the fastest 10,000-point gain in DJIA history and marks a major moment for the stock market.
This milestone shows how strong the market has been lately
This milestone shows how strong the market has been lately.
It's also a sign that traditional industries are holding their own against tech hype.
President Trump chimes in online to say this beats predictions
The rally reflected gains across industrials, financials and other cyclical/value sectors: NVIDIA, AMD, and Broadcom all soared over 7%.
Big names like Amazon (after signaling large increases in AI-related capex) and Alphabet helped boost chip stocks too.
Even President Trump chimed in online to say this beat expert predictions.