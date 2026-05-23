DPIIT issues BHAVYA guidelines with 33,660cr fund for 100 parks Business May 23, 2026

Big news for India's industry scene: DPIIT just rolled out guidelines for the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA).

The goal? Build 100 investment-ready industrial parks across the country, backed by a massive ₹33,660 crore fund.

The scheme kicks off between 2026-27 and 2031-32, starting with up to 50 parks picked through a competitive process.

These hubs are designed to be plug-and-play spaces with all the essentials for businesses to set up fast.