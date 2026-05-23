DPIIT issues BHAVYA guidelines with 33,660cr fund for 100 parks
Big news for India's industry scene: DPIIT just rolled out guidelines for the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA).
The goal? Build 100 investment-ready industrial parks across the country, backed by a massive ₹33,660 crore fund.
The scheme kicks off between 2026-27 and 2031-32, starting with up to 50 parks picked through a competitive process.
These hubs are designed to be plug-and-play spaces with all the essentials for businesses to set up fast.
Parks 100-1000 acres get up-to 1Cr/acre
Each park will span anywhere from 100 to 1,000 acres and get up to ₹1 crore per acre for basics like roads, utilities, and drainage.
BHAVYA also covers extras (think factory sheds, worker housing, and testing labs) to make life easier for both companies and employees.
Plus, investor-friendly reforms like single-window approvals aim to cut red tape so industries can get moving quickly.