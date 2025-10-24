Next Article
Dr Reddy's Laboratories posts 14% profit jump in Q2 FY25
Business
Dr Reddy's Laboratories just shared their latest results, showing a 14% profit boost for the July-September quarter of FY25.
Profits climbed to ₹1,437 crore from ₹1,255 crore last year, with revenue also up nearly 10% to ₹8,805 crore.
Not bad for a Hyderabad-based pharma giant!
Company is focusing on core strengths and new business opportunities
The company credits its strong branded markets and steady sales from its Nicotine Replacement Therapy products for this jump, which helped balance out weaker US Lenalidomide sales.
Co-Chairman G V Prasad says Dr Reddy's is focusing on core strengths and new business opportunities to strengthen the core business and pursue new business development initiatives.