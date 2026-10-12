Dun & Bradstreet India warns monsoon could raise food costs
Dun & Bradstreet India (D&B) says this year's unpredictable monsoon might push up costs for the food industry.
Crop acreage is taking a hit, which means food processors and poultry producers could face higher procurement costs.
Rice and wheat stocks are holding steady for now, but maize is looking shaky.
Maize crucial, lacks backup stocks
Maize is super important for everything from animal feed to starch, processed food and ethanol, but it doesn't have backup stocks like rice or wheat.
If the rain keeps messing things up, especially in states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, supply chains could get complicated fast.
No immediate food crisis risk
The good news? D&B says there's no immediate risk of a big food crisis.
Still, rising costs and tricky logistics could stress businesses before any price hikes hit shoppers.
It's a reminder that India's food industry needs to stay ready for monsoon-related risks.