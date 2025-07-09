Next Article
EaseMyTrip co-founder unveils AI venture studio
EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie just announced a new AI Venture Studio aimed at boosting India's tech scene.
Instead of the usual investor route, he wants to team up with startups in healthcare, defense, and fintech—offering both funding and hands-on support.
Pittie to work closely with founders
Pittie isn't just writing checks—he plans to work closely with founders, helping them build practical AI solutions without all the usual bureaucracy.
The studio will pick 10 startups tackling big global problems, and rather than formal pitch sessions, entrepreneurs can share their ideas directly on social media.
It's a fresh way to back young innovators and put India's tech talent in the spotlight.