Eddie Bauer's parent company files for bankruptcy: Here's why

Eddie Bauer LLC, the brick-and-mortar operating entity licensed by Catalyst Brands, known for its outdoor gear, just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 9.

The company owes a lot more than it owns—liabilities could reach $10 billion, with over 100,000 creditors in the mix.

This puts about 200 Eddie Bauer stores across the US and Canada in a tough spot.