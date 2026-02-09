Eddie Bauer's parent company files for bankruptcy: Here's why
Eddie Bauer LLC, the brick-and-mortar operating entity licensed by Catalyst Brands, known for its outdoor gear, just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 9.
The company owes a lot more than it owns—liabilities could reach $10 billion, with over 100,000 creditors in the mix.
This puts about 200 Eddie Bauer stores across the US and Canada in a tough spot.
What does this mean for your local store?
For now, most physical stores are staying open. But if no one steps in to buy the business soon, all North American locations could close down.
Online shopping and wholesale orders aren't affected—they were moved to Outdoor 5 LLC earlier this month and are running as usual.
International stores are safe
If you shop at Eddie Bauer's international stores (like in Japan), you're good—they're run separately and not part of this bankruptcy mess.
Plus, other brands in Catalyst Brands's portfolio (think JCPenney or Aeropostale) aren't impacted either.
The Eddie Bauer brand name itself still belongs to Authentic Brands Group.