Eli Lilly is buying Orna Therapeutics for $2.4 billion

Orna's RNA tech could change the game in cell therapies

Orna uses engineered circular RNA—a twist on regular RNA that forms a loop for extra stability.

This lets patients' bodies make their own cell therapies, which could last longer than current methods.

Their main project, ORN-252, is clinical trial-ready, designed to treat B cell-driven autoimmune diseases by targeting specific B cells—all without the hassle of removing cells from the body like traditional CAR-T treatments.