Eli Lilly is buying Orna Therapeutics for $2.4 billion
Eli Lilly just announced it's acquiring Orna Therapeutics, a biotech startup working on next-gen RNA therapies, for up to $2.4 billion.
The deal includes both upfront cash and milestone payments, and it's all about boosting Lilly's push into advanced genetic medicines.
Orna's RNA tech could change the game in cell therapies
Orna uses engineered circular RNA—a twist on regular RNA that forms a loop for extra stability.
This lets patients' bodies make their own cell therapies, which could last longer than current methods.
Their main project, ORN-252, is clinical trial-ready, designed to treat B cell-driven autoimmune diseases by targeting specific B cells—all without the hassle of removing cells from the body like traditional CAR-T treatments.
This deal is a big bet on the future of medicine
If successful, this tech could make cutting-edge treatments way more accessible and less complicated for people with tough autoimmune conditions.
For anyone interested in where medicine is headed—or just likes seeing science take big leaps—this is one to watch.