Elon Musk defends Tesla and xAI amid clash with OpenAI Business May 02, 2026

Elon Musk sparred with lawyers for a third day Thursday to defend Tesla and xAI, saying his for-profit companies still serve the greater good.

This all comes as part of his ongoing clash with OpenAI, which he's calling out for should simply have started as a normal company from the outset.

Musk seemed frustrated by courtroom interruptions but stood firm on his stance.