Elon Musk defends Tesla and xAI amid clash with OpenAI
Business
Elon Musk sparred with lawyers for a third day Thursday to defend Tesla and xAI, saying his for-profit companies still serve the greater good.
This all comes as part of his ongoing clash with OpenAI, which he's calling out for should simply have started as a normal company from the outset.
Musk seemed frustrated by courtroom interruptions but stood firm on his stance.
OpenAI lawyer criticizes Musk's profit stance
OpenAI's lawyer pointed out that Musk's own companies also chase profits, something he criticizes in others.
Musk replied that making money is fine if it's done ethically, adding, "You just can't steal a charity."
The trial digs into bigger questions about how AI should be run and who gets to set the rules.