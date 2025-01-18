Kumbh Mela to engineering: Everything discussed at Musk-Indian entrepreneurs meet
What's the story
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk welcomed a group of Indian business leaders at the Starbase facility in Texas yesterday.
The delegation comprised OYO founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal, author Amish Tripathi, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Raman, Nilesh Ved of Apparel Group, and Aryaman Birla of Aditya Birla Management Corporation.
The meeting was part of the India Global Forum initiative.
Cultural fascination
Musk expresses interest in Kumbh Mela
During the meeting, Musk shared his fascination for India's Kumbh Mela, Agarwal revealed in a social media post. Tripathi also invited Musk for the Maha Kumbh. The discussions ranged from consciousness, spirituality, and interplanetary travel, to monetary policy, and engineering.
Culinary experience
Vegetarian dinner for Indian business leaders
The Indian business leaders were served a vegetarian dinner at the SpaceX facility.
Agarwal took to social media to express his gratitude for the meal, writing, "One of the most incredible veg spread at SpaceX. As a vegetarian, loved up (sic)."
The meeting ended with every member of the delegation being gifted SpaceX chopsticks. These chopsticks represent the successful return of the Super Heavy booster into its launch tower's metal arms, aka "Mechazilla."
Strategic partnership
Musk discusses potential for US-India collaboration
During the meeting, Musk shared his thoughts on India and how the US and India could collaborate deeper.
He called India, "one of the ancient civilizations and a very great and very complex one."
He also supported lowering trade barriers to increase commerce between both nations.
The visit included a tour of Starbase and witnessing SpaceX's Starship Flight 7's launch.
Technological insights
Musk shares vision for interplanetary living, AI development
Musk shared his belief that the pursuit of interplanetary living is crucial. He gave insights into his companies like SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink, emphasizing technology's potential to transform society.
"The goal of SpaceX is to expand the scope and scale of consciousness beyond what we know to understand what questions to ask about the answer that is the universe," he said.
He also expressed confidence in Grok 3 becoming the world's most advanced AI soon.