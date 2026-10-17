Elon Musk replies 'Much appreciated' to Reliance on Jio clearances
Business
Elon Musk just responded with "Much appreciated" to Reliance's statement that Jio's own satellite services await clearances to launch satellite internet in India.
This comes after Musk called out delays for Starlink.
Reliance: India treats satellite applicants equally
Reliance clarified that India treats all satellite internet companies equally (no favorites here). They said India applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign.
Starlink is still committed to serving Indian users and has already invested a lot to get things rolling once it gets permission.
Even Eutelsat OneWeb (backed by Bharti) is still waiting, despite applying five years ago. So, healthy competition is coming, just as soon as everyone gets the official nod.